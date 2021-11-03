Kerala further eases Covid norms

Consequent to it, now people who have taken one vaccine dose will also be allowed entry to movie halls. This came after the film industry wanted it.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (IANS) The Kerala government on Wednesday announced further relaxation in the Covid norms.

Around 90 Malayalam films are ready for release and the industry felt that in the want of audiences, they will incur heavy losses.

But preventive measures like social distancing, use of masks will have to be strictly followed, said Vijayan.

Regarding the number of people attending marriages, it has been decided to increase the number to 100 in closed halls, while it can go up to 200 in open halls.

Ever since Kerala started to register around 50 per cent of the country's daily new cases, Vijayan stopped his daily Covid press meets, which initially won him huge laurels but later he became the butt of criticisms, especially in the social media, when he was trolled also.

--IANS

sg/shb