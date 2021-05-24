Kerala Health Minister thanks Mohanlal for his Covid contribution

Ms. Veena George, who recently took over as the Kerala State Minister of Health, has thanked Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for providing medical equipment to hospitals to fight Covid 19 pandemic.
“Oxygen beds, ventilators, ICU beds, and x-ray machines have been provided. He has also helped to install oxygen pipeline at Kalamassery Medical College,” writes the Minister in her social media post.
The Minister says that Mohanlal had called her to congratulate her on taking over as the new health minister of the state.
“He has offered all help for the state’s fight against Covid,” says Ms. Veena George.