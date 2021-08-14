Kerala High Court dismisses petition to stay 'Eesho' release

The High Court of Kerala has dismissed the plea by a Christian organization to stay the release of director Nadhirshah’s Eesho.
The group filed a Public Interest Litigation arguing that the title of the movie hurts the sentiments of the Christian community.
The director had earlier announced that he will remove the tagline of Eesho, when several Christian groups started an organized attack against the title, Eesho.
They also criticized the title of the director’s forthcoming movie Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan saying that title was hurting the sentiments of Christians.
Jayasurya is playing the lead in Eesho, while Dileep is the hero of Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan.