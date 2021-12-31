Kerala logs 44 more Omicron cases, tally reaches 107

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (IANS) After recording new highs in daily Covid cases in the country for the past couple of months, Kerala appears to be on course for a similar status with regards to Omicron, as 44 cases of the new variant detected on Friday, the largest single day tally so far.

"Of the new cases, 10 came from high risk countries, 27 were from low risk countries, while 7 were primary contacts. The new cases were 12 in Ernakulam, 10 in Kollam and eight in Thrissur... All should be very careful as New Year has come. There should be no laxity in ensuring Covid protocols and wearing N 95 masks will be useful," she said.

"We have decided to see that in the coming two days, special mass vaccination camps will be held for those who are yet to take the second dose. Starting tomorrow (Saturday), online registrations will commence for booking vaccines for those in the age group 15 to 18," George added.

Since Thursday, night curfew (10 p.m.-5 a.m.) has been imposed across the state till January 2 and with the spurt in Omicron cases, it remains to be seen if it will be extended.

--IANS

sg/vd