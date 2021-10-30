Kerala mulls compulsory first aid kits at gyms, indoor courts

Speaking on the occasion of inaugurating a first aid training program at the Royal Badminton Court, state Transport Minister Antony Raju said he will carry the message of ensuring this becomes a reality to the state government and speak with the Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurehaman to see it happens.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (IANS) The Kerala government on Saturday highlighted the urgent need of ensuring that all gymnasiums, indoor stadiums, courts across the state must ensure that basic first aid kits, such as automated external defibrillator (AED), are kept ready for use.

"We came to know about the sad demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday and we are told that he felt uneasy while working out in a gymnasium. Maybe his life could have been saved. We do not want any sportsperson in our state to suffer because the basic first aid equipment is not there ready to be used in our indoor courts and gymnasiums. I will take up this issue with the concerned departments and the state government to see this is made mandatory," said Raju.

The live demonstration that was held at the court was held under the aegis of NIMS Medi City, a premier medical facility in the capital city.

Faizal Khan who heads NIMS Medi City said their hospital is ready to provide free training in basic first aid facility to representatives of various organisation.

"All we need is a one day training for the layman in basic first aid. We already have such a programme and now with the sad news of actor Puneeth Rajkumar's demise, we have decided to take this basic first aid training programme in a big way. We will provide free kits and a certificate to all those who undergo the training programme. The basic training programme would be imparted by experts in this field. And those who are trained can go back and share it with others," Khan said.

Aditya Varma, scion of the erstwhile Travancore Family who owns the Royal Badminton Court, announced that he will make sure all the basic first aid kits are made available at his court.

"I lost my father 14 years back in a road accident in Kollam district. After the accident he was brought to the hospital late. Perhaps, if people who took him to the hospital had some knowledge of basic first aid, his life could have been saved. And now with the Kannada actor's sudden demise, I will take up the role of carrying forward the need of imparting the basic first aid training," said Varma.

Senior cardiac anaesthetist Harris and cardiac surgeon Asher of NIMS Medi City who conducted the live demonstration said to impart the basic first aid, one need not be a doctor or a nurse.

"All that are needed to know are the basics of providing first aid. And with equipment like AED, it can be operated by anyone as its menu and voice driven. One just needs to follow the procedures which come out in the form of a voice message on the person who needs to be given the first aid. If done, precious lives can be saved," said the medical professionals.

NIMS Medi City said they will launch this programme on December 30.

--IANS

sg/sks/ksk/