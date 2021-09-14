Kerala seeing daily Covid tally, TPR coming down

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (IANS) In a respite for Covid-wracked Kerala, its daily cases tally seem to be reducing as 15,876 new cases were registered on Tuesday after 1,05,005 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 15.12 per cent.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said the day saw 25,654 people turn negative, taking the total active cases to 1,98,865.