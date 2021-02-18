Kerala sees 4K new Covid cases but positivity rate under 7%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (IANS) Kerala recorded 4,584 new Covid cases on Thursday out of the 67,506 samples sent for testing in the past 24 hours, keeping the positivity rate below 7 per cent.

A statement issued by state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja also said that 5,193 people turned negative, taking the total cured in the state to 9,56,935.