Kerala sees 7,163 new Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (IANS) Kerala on Tuesday logged 7,163 new Covid cases after 79,122 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate was 9.06 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He also said that 6,960 people turned negative taking the total active cases in the state to 74,456, of which 10 per cent are at various hospitals.