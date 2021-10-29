Kerala sees 7,722 new Covid cases, 86 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 29 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that 7,722 people turned Covid positive after 71,681 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate stood at 10.77 per cent.

He also said that 6,648 people turned negative, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 78,722, of which 8.5 per cent were in hospitals.