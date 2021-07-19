Kerala to allow film shootings under certain conditions

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced that film shootings will be allowed in category A and B areas, under certain conditions.
The shooting parties will have to ensure strict adherence to Covid 19 protocols. The entry is restricted to those who have taken at least one dose of the vaccine.
There were continuous requests for resuming film shootings in the state. In fact, due to the restrictions, almost half a dozen movies, including the Mohanlal starrer Bro Daddy, have started rolling in locations outside Kerala.
FEFKA General Secretary B Unnikrishnan has issued a statement thanking the state government for allowing film shootings in Kerala.