Kerala's 'Black Sand' qualifies for Oscars

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (IANS) "Black Sand", a documentary film directed by Sohan Roy and produced by Abhini Sohan Roy under the banner of Aries telecasting Pvt. Ltd. has qualified for 2021 Oscar awards under the Documentary Short Category section.

In a statement issued here by the company on Thursday, it said "Black Sand" is one of the 114 movies that got selected into this category.