Kerala's Omicron tally at 57, night curfew imposed from Dec 30

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (IANS) With the Centre giving various states the freedom to take a call on the manner in which night curfew is introduced in the wake of Omicron variant threat, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced imposition of night curfew from December 30 to January 2.

The immediate trigger for this, even as the state's Omicron tally stands at 57, was to contain the upcoming New Year festivities and as a result on all these days, everyone should be indoors latest by 10 p.m., and till 5 a.m., and curbs on all sorts of unwanted travel will be strictly enforced.

All shops and establishments including clubs, bars, hotels and restaurants have to down their shutters latest by 10 p.m. on all the four days.

The curbs would be applicable to beaches also, Vijayan said in a statement, following a high-level meeting where the decisions were taken.

He said 98 per cent of the above aged 18 years population have taken the first dose of Covid vaccine, and 77 per cent have taken both the doses.

"Starting from January 3, children in the age group 15 to 17 will be given Covid vaccine, likewise health workers and those aged above 60 years having co-morbidities will be given the booster dose," said Vijayan and added that the health system in the state is fully geared to meet any eventualities, even in case if a third wave happens.

