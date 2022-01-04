Kerala's Omicron tally reaches 181, new curbs imposed

Consequent to this, with immediate effect, all functions which includes marriages and such events should not more than 75 people take part when conducted indoors and in outdoor events, the gathering it should not exceed more than 150.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (IANS) With the Omicron variant cases in Kerala touching 181, a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to clamp more restrictions.

The only solace came when the meeting decided to lift the night curfew (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) which was in place for the past five days.

Another decision taken was to ensure that very strict screening will take place at all the four airports in the state as a huge majority of the Omicron cases was reported from those who came from abroad.

Vijayan informed the meeting that by now 80 per cent of the Kerala population aged above 18 have by now taken both the doses of vaccines.

With the vaccination starting for children aged 15 to 18, he said by now 2 per cent of the 15.43 lakhs students have been given the first shot of vaccine.

Vijayan alsosaid hat very soon the Health Department will now come out with the treatment protocols to be followed in the wake of Omicron threat, for those who prefer to isolate at home after turning Covid positive.

