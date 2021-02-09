Kerala's positivity rate falls to 7.47%

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 9 (IANS) Kerala's coronavirus test positivity rate has fallen to 7.47 per cent on Tuesday, health officials said.

Last month, the positivity rate in Kerala shot over 12 per cent, forcing authorities to tighten the Covid norms across the state.

Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja said that even as the state has recorded 5,214 new Covid cases, the total recoveries in the state now stands at 9,09,102.