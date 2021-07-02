Keri Russell, Ray Liotta to star in Elizabeth Banks directorial 'Cocaine Bear'

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Hollywood actors Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Jesse Tyler Ferguson are set to star in 'Cocaine Bar', the Universal project by Elizabeth Banks, which is inspired by events that took place in Kentucky in 1985.



According to The Hollywood reporter, the true story was that a 175-pound black bear consumed the contents of a duffle bag filled with more than 70 pounds of cocaine that was dropped from an airplane by local drug smuggler Andrew Thornton. The bear was later found dead of an apparent drug overdose.

Jimmy Warden wrote the script for the film and has described it as a character-driven thriller, which is shooting in Ireland at the end of August. The exact plot details are being kept under wraps.

As per Variety, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood are producing the project for Lord Miller. Brian Duffield is also producing, alongside Banks and Max Handelman for their Brownstone Productions banner, which previously produced the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise for Universal. Robin Fisichella will serve as an executive producer. (ANI)

