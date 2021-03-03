Kerry Katona credits curvy figure for pop career

"I started my career as a topless model -- that's how I got in Atomic Kitten," Katona said according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, March 3 (IANS) Singer Kerry Katona, who joined the girl band Atomic Kitten in 1998, feels that it was her curvaceous figure that helped her make a mark.

"I was a size six waist, with 34DD chest, at age 16 -- that's when I started topless modelling. I wasn't going to be a rocket scientist, but I had great t**s," Katona told Daily Star Online.

The singer also shared that her mother was proud of her modelling past.

"My mum used to have one of my Page 3 photographs up on her living room wall," she recalled.

