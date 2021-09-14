Ketki Dave on her villainous entry into 'Balika Vadhu'

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Ketki Dave, who has made an impact with her acting prowess, will soon be seen on the show 'Balika Vadhu' in the role of 'Gomti' a.k.a. 'Maadi Baa'.

While talking about her entry in the show, Ketki mentions: "Since I always opt for characters that have something different to offer, the role of 'Maadi Baa' in 'Balika Vadhu' fits the criteria. I have been waiting a long time for something like this to come my way."