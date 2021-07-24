Kevin Connolly reveals he and his daughter are recovering after contracting COVID-19

Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): Actor-director Kevin Connolly's family is on the road to recovery after contracting COVID-19. The star, who recently opened up about the health scare, also revealed that his newborn daughter was hospitalised with the virus.



As per People magazine, Connolly shed light on his recent COVID-19 diagnosis during Friday's episode of Victory the Podcast, which he hosts with 'Entourage' creator Doug Ellin and fellow star Kevin Dillon.

The actor and director tested positive despite being fully vaccinated, he shared, adding that his newborn daughter Kennedy also tested positive for COVID-19.

Although he and his daughter are now on the road to recovery, Connolly shared that it was a difficult experience. "It's been hard," the actor said.

He added, "It's hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there's really nothing you can do. But she's doing great. It's just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we're all back on the road to recovery."

Connolly explained that his daughter, whom he shares with his girlfriend Zulay Henao, experienced a fever, congestion, and body aches among other symptoms.

Despite claiming that they "don't do politics" on the Victory podcast, which is included in the portfolio of Connolly's ActionPark Media podcast network, Connolly urged listeners to get vaccinated.

"This is not a political statement at all, but I'm just saying that there's zero doubt in my mind that this vaccine saved me a great deal," he said.

He continued, "The symptoms, while brutal, were manageable. I'm past it now, but without that vaccine, I would want no part of that delta variant of the coronavirus."

Connolly's girlfriend Henao did not contract the virus, despite being in close contact with him and Kennedy.

"She's negative, which further proves that the vaccine works," Connolly said of his partner.

The couple had welcomed their daughter in early June, sharing her arrival via an announcement on Instagram. (ANI)

