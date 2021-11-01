Kevin Feige wants fans to lower expectations for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

There has been a lot of speculation about the upcoming movie, with rumours suggesting that Garfield and Maguire are both set to reprise their roles as the legendary hero, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Nov 1 (IANS) Marvel's President Kevin Feige has urged fans not to get overexcited about 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', amid rumours that actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are set to return.

Feige told Empire magazine: "Rumours are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don't get."

The movie will see Tom Holland return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man but Andrew, who played the character in two films, says he won't be appearing in the movie, which is slated for release in December.

The 38-year-old actor said: "I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well. You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how f***ing cool would it be if they did that?"

"But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in. But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm.... It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting."

