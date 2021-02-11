Kevin Hart defrauded by personal shopper for over $1mn: Report

Los Angeles, Feb 11 (IANS) Comedian and actor Kevin Hart has reportedly been defrauded of $1 million by his personal shopper.

Long Island City resident Dylan Syer was arraigned in New York on charges including grand larceny, according to a Page Six report. Syer allegedly used credit cards belonging to Hart, 41, to fund a lavish lifestyle that included high-end watches, bags and a Sam Friedman painting.