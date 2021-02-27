Kevin Hart, John Hamburg re-team for Netflix comedy 'Me Time'

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): American stand-up comic and actor Kevin Hart has once again teamed up with John Hamburg, for a comedy set up at Netflix. Hamburg has previously written the 2018 hit comedy 'Night School' for the comedian.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 'Get Hard' star will also be producing it with Bryan Smiley, under the duo's HartBeat Productions, and Lauren Hennessey will be the executive producer. John Hamburg, best known for writing 'Meet the Parents' and directing 'Along Came Polly', will direct and produce the Netflix comedy along with scripting for it.

The story will focus on a stay-at-home dad who finds himself with some "me time", for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life.

The project falls under Hart's recent deal with Netflix which calls for the actor to star and produce at least four features, while also establishing a first-look deal. The goal is to shoot the project later this year.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hart is prepping to shoot Lionsgate's high-profile video game adaptation Borderlands and recently wrapped Sony's action-comedy Man from Toronto opposite Woody Harrelson. (ANI)

