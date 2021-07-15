Kevin Hart shares teaser of 'Hart to Heart' ahead of show's premiere

The 'Fatherhood' actor took to his Instagram account to share the clip for his Peacock Original series.He wrote in the caption, "Expanding my BRAND even more....This has always been a goal of mine and now it's a reality people!!!! Mark your calendars for August 5 and join me on my new show #HartToHeart streaming only on @PeacockTV! Let's get it, people!!"The actor can be seen saying in the teaser, "I know what you're thinking. You're like, 'Oh Kevin, it's just a talk show, no big deal.' Wrong, people!"Hart added, "We're going to get to know one another. We drink wine here. We're going to have a Hart to heart."As per E! News, the "unplanned, unscripted, unfiltered" talk show will feature Hart talking with his A-list pals over a glass of vintage wine for some truly unexpected candid conversations.Each guest will be announced on a weekly basis, starting with the three-episode premiere of 'Hart to Heart'. From musicians to actors, each guest will "represent Kevin's range of interests and influences, and no topic is off-limits."The hour-long episodes will take place "in the comfort of Kevin's virtual wine cellar" as the comedian "digs deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status," according to the official press statement."There's something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and Hart to Heart is about capturing that magic," Hart stated.He added, "I couldn't be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud's partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they've never seen them before; it's real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine."'Hart to Heart' is produced by LOL Studios in content partnership with Peacock.Apart from this, Hart will also appear in another LOL Studios-Peacock unscripted production, 'Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg'. Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Candice Wilson Cherry, Thai Randolph and Todd Yasui serve as executive producers for 'Hart to Heart'.He has also hosted three episodes of 'Saturday Night Live' and the 'Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber' in 2015. He additionally co-hosted 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in 2016, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2018, and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' last month. (ANI)