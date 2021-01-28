Kevina Tak to play Sarabjit's daughter Mehar in 'Choti Sarrdaarni'

Talking about her role as Seher, Kevina said: "I am happy to play the role of Seher and very excited to set out on this new journey. Shooting in Kashmir was amazing as we shot at beautiful locations. My character is very interesting and will bring a new twist in the show. I am sure that the audience will love Seher and the new track of our show Choti Sarrdaarni."

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Child actor Kevina Tak will be seen playing the daughter of characters Mehar and Sarabhjit in the show Choti Sarrdaarni, which is all set to take a five year leap.

Interestingly, Kevina was also playing Paramjeet, also known as Param Singh Gill.

The story forward will showcase a new chapter of Meher and Sarabji's life and their daughter Seher, who is a reflection of Meher.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who plays Meher, said: "It's going to be a very entertaining journey and I'm quite excited about it."

Avinesh Rekhi who plays Sarabjit feels that with the five-year leap, both Meher and Sarabjit's lives will take an unexpected yet very exciting turn.

"It will not only redefine their relationship but also add a lot of drama and twist to the tale. We have a new little entrant Seher in our family and I hope that the viewers will enjoy the next chapter in our lives. "

