KGF 2 reiterates its date, RRR is in confusion

As the Maharashtra government permitted the reopening of cinema halls in the state from October 22nd, Bollywood makers have begun fixing the release dates of all the biggies. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and other stars have announced the slate of release dates in the coming months.

These films have been waiting to hit the theaters for a long time.

Ranveer Singh’s 83 – Christmas 2021

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersy – Dec 31, 2021

Akshay Kumar’s Prithvi Raj – Jan 21, 2022

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha – Feb 11, 2022

Ranveer Singh’s Jayesh Jordaar – Feb 25, 2022

Tiger Shroff’s Hero Panti 2 – March 6, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera – March 18, 2022

Karthik Aryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 -March 25, 2022

So, will our South-Indian pan-Indian projects like ‘RRR’, and ‘KGF 2’ change their release plans well? There is no clarity about the new release date of Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, but the makers of ‘KGF 2’ have said there is no change in their plans.

‘KGF 2’ starring Yash is scheduled to hit the theaters on April 14, 2022. “There is no change in our release date,” the makers said in a statement.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘May Day’ has locked on April 29, 2022. So, Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ cannot release in the fourth week of April as Ajay Devgn also stars in the film. ‘May Day’ and ‘RRR’ cannot clash at the box office. ‘RRR’ either should hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022 or March 31st, 2022.