KGF: Chapter 2 release date to be announced soon!

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have hinted that the release date of the magnum opus will be out very soon.
"The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2", read the caption in a pic posted by the production house.
Reports say that the makers are planning to release the film on September 9. Directed by Prashant Neel and produced by Hombale Films, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon are playing pivotal characters in the film.
The first part was a big hit in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and tasted moderate success in Tamil and Malayalam.
Dream Warrior Pictures will be releasing KGF: Chapter 2 in Tamil