KGF: Chapter 2 to release on April 14, 2022! All eyes are on team RRR now...

Just when the buzz on the postponement of the magnum opus RRR from October 13, 2021, to April 2022 was getting stronger, the makers of another magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 have confirmed that they are planning to release their film on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Directed by Prashant Neel and produced by Hombale Films, Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon are playing pivotal characters in the film. In Tamil Nadu, Dream Warrior Pictures will be releasing the film.

Now, all eyes are on team RRR to know their release plans. As RRR will release across India in multiple languages, they want a release date that should yield positive results to the buyers.

Produced by DVV Entertainment and directed by SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, NTR, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani are playing pivotal characters in RRR.