KGF: Chapter 2 to release on September 9?

The first part was a raging hit in Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi while the Tamil and Malayalam versions tasted moderate success.

The latest hot buzz from the Sandalwood is that the magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 is likely to release on September 9.

Directed by Prashant Neel and produced by Hombale Films, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon are playing pivotal characters in the film.

As KGF: Chapter 2 is a multilingual film, the makers want the film to have a simultaneous release in all the languages.

The shoot of the film was wrapped before the second wave of the pandemic and the post-production works are also nearing the finish line.

In case if there is a third wave, the makers are aiming for a possible release during the Christmas weekend.