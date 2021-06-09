KGF director Prashanth Neel is scared of needles?

KGF director Prashant Neel has posted the pic of him getting vaccinated on Twitter.
The director closed his eyes and it's quite evident that he is afraid of needles. We all know that KGF had riveting action sequences and several violent scenes. Netizens are shocked to know that the creator behind the violent film has his own fear for a simple vaccination.
"Finally got myself vaccinated!!!If you haven't, please do book a slot and get your family and yourself vaccinated #VaccinationForAll #stayhomestaysafe", tweeted Prashanth Neel.
Meanwhile, Prashanth has completed the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash. The director says that the film will only release in theaters once the country returns to normalcy from the COVID19 pandemic.
The first part was a big hit in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.