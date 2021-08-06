‘KGF2’ is okay with Pushpa’s competition!

‘Pushpa’ entered the Christmas competition. The first part of ‘Pushpa’ will hit the screens this Christmas. But, there is also another biggie that has lined up for the same period. The film is Prashanth Neel and Yash’s ‘KGF Chapter 2’.
The makers have not yet officially announced the date for ‘KGF Chapter 2’, but they are aiming for December 20 release. The first part of ‘KGF’ was also released during the Christmas festival.
The makers of ‘KGF 2’ are not worrying about the competition from Allu Arjun’s movie because the brand value of ‘KGF’ is huge. The film had already proven its might at the box office in all languages.
Starring Kannada star Yash as the hero, ‘KGF 2’ will also be released in five languages same as Allu Arjun’s movie.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu