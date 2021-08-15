  1. Sify.com
  4. Khal Drogo lifts her 'Khaleesi', Emilia Clarke can't stop blushing

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 15th, 2021, 19:15:03hrs
Emilia Clarke with Jason Momoa (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], August 15 (ANI): Actor Emilia Clarke's recent Instagram post has ushered a wave of nostalgia among the 'Game of Thrones' fans.

On Sunday, Emilia took to the photo-sharing application and uploaded a picture from her recent meeting with her 'GoT' co-star Jason Momoa.
In the image, Jason can be seen lifting Emilia.

" When your sun and stars roll into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown
#likeheneverleft," she captioned the post.
Fans became too excited to see them sharing smiles with each other in the picture.
"Priceless," a user commented.
"My favourite on-screen couple," another fan wrote.
For the unversed, Khal Drogo and Khaleesi are the fictional characters played by Jason and Emilia respectively on the hit show 'Game of Thrones'. (ANI)

