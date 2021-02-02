  1. Sify.com
  4. Khloe Kardashian flaunts hourglass body in tiny bikini

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 2nd, 2021, 14:00:05hrs
Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian stuns fans with her new post on Instagram, flaunting hourglass figure in a tiny silver bikini. Khloe posted the image on Tuesday according to India time.

In the image, Khloe is seen lounging on a recliner. She teams her swimwear with a sheer coverup and sports some make-up. 

"Have been looking everywhere and literally I can't find ONE f*ck to give! I AM EXHAUSTED!" she wrote as the caption.

Khloe is currently holidaying with her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie's daughter Stormi turned a year older.

--IANS

dc/vnc

