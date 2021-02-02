Khloe Kardashian flaunts hourglass body in tiny bikini

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian stuns fans with her new post on Instagram, flaunting hourglass figure in a tiny silver bikini. Khloe posted the image on Tuesday according to India time.
In the image, Khloe is seen lounging on a recliner. She teams her swimwear with a sheer coverup and sports some make-up.
"Have been looking everywhere and literally I can't find ONE f*ck to give! I AM EXHAUSTED!" she wrote as the caption.
Khloe is currently holidaying with her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie's daughter Stormi turned a year older.
