Khloe Kardashian 'rings' in speculations, is not engaged yet

Los Angeles, Feb 22 (IANS) Socialite and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian sparked rumours of engagement with basketball star Tristan Thompson when she uploaded an image with a big diamond ring on her finger. However, it turns out now that the ring is not new.

The buzz about her engagement trended in the comments section of Khloe's Instagram post on Monday. However, a source said that the ring is not even from Tristan, who has a daughter named True with Khloe.