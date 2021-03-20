Khloe Kardashian shares her emotional struggle after failing to conceive 2nd child naturally

Washington DC [US], March 20 (ANI): American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian recently shared her distress of not being able to conceive a second child with partner Tristan Thompson in a live-tweeting session.



People Magazine reported that the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, who was excited about planning her second child to give a sibling to her daughter True Thompson, has been struggling with emotional stress after knowing the fact that she would not be able to able to conceive naturally due to health issues.

During the Thursday season premiere episode of the KUWTK show, the 36-year-old star engaged in a live-tweeting session with her fans where she disclosed her fertility struggles while trying to have a second child with Thompson.

"Physically it's not fun but that's short term. Emotionally, it can be a struggle," Khloe wrote in a tweet.

In the episode, the Good American co-founder is seen speaking with her sister Kim Kardashian about surrogacy, revealing that doctors informed her she would have a high-risk pregnancy if she chose to carry her own second child, according to People Magazine.

She told Kim that her doctors are concerned about her health and warned her that "most likely, I won't be able to carry".

During the live-tweeting session, when a fan wrote to Khloe that she "deserves to have another child", the TV star replied, "If it's in Gods plan, then it will happen. So thankful for my TuTu (True)."

Khloe also revealed that she and Thompson would not be conceiving the natural way due to which she has done IVF three times.

Sharing her 'tough' experience with the IVF process, she wrote, "God bless anyone who is going through the IVF process! That's definitely not easy. My love is with anyone who is on that journey".

The mother of one also explained that she is still unsure about the IVF process but motivated to go for it.

"It's incredibly overwhelming, knowing what all these hormones do to your body, the procedures, the injections, the waiting, the no guarantees, the surgery, the aftermath of it all. It's daunting. It's scary. It's stressful. It's hard," she wrote while concluding her tweet session. (ANI)

