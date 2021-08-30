Khloe Kardashian slams social media critics spreading fake news about her

Without referring to the exact fake news, the beauty mogul took to her Twitter and wrote, "HA! some of y'all really just makeup anything and swear it's the truth as if you know what's going on. The truth is never good enough... or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe."According to Page Six, Khloe further replied to a few tweets, alleging that the "incorrect narratives" were "terrorizing" her.On the other hand, the reality star also spent the Saturday night with her ex, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson.The duo attended a birthday party for American professional basketball player LeBron James' wife, Savannah Brinson, Page Six quoted TMZ's report.The viral photos over social media show the friendly exes enjoying the bash and hanging out together as singer Giveon performed at the party in West Hollywood, California.Khloe also shared a picture of herself from the evening on Instagram. She flaunted her toned body in a body-hugging black Balenciaga dress as she leaned on a black SUV.Reportedly, the former couple, who broke up in June arrived at the party separately.Page Six noted that Khloe arrived at the party in a black Escalade, while Tristan arrived in a black Rolls Royce.The duo has remained firm on the decision that they will maintain a healthy relationship to co-parent their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. (ANI)