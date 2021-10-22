Khloe Kardashian teases possible premiere date for family's new show

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): American media personality and model Khloe Kardashian is looking forward to keeping up with her famous family, once again on the small screen.



According to People magazine, in a preview of her upcoming appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Thursday, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' alum, teased when the Kardashian-Jenner family's new reality show will hit Hulu.

When host Ellen DeGeneres asked when the new show might premiere, Khloe replied "I think in a few months, either end of January, early February."

"That's fast!" DeGeneres, 63, exclaimed. To this Khloe agreed and said, "Really fast! That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turn around than previously. We're really excited."

"They're here in the back shooting with us, and we're so happy to be up and rolling again," Khloe added of the camera crew.

In September 2020, Kim Kardashian West had announced on behalf of her family that 'KUWTK' would end after being on air for 20 seasons.

Three months later, Khloe, Kim, Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner signed a multi-year deal with Hulu to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on the service.

"Excited to announce our new multiyear partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris tweeted at the time.

As per People magazine, last month, Kim teased the start of production on the upcoming show. She posted a photo of a microphone pack on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Day 1." (ANI)

