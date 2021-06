Khloe Kardashian's house was almost stolen!

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian said that her house was almost stolen from her as the builder took her deeds when they stopped working together.

Khloe said she and her mother Kris Jenner had purchased houses from the same builder when this happened.

"You know the contractors ran off with our houses? So, we don't have houses currently. We bought these houses from a builder who was building these houses and he has investors behind him. We ran a background check on him. He had a 35-page rap sheet. I told mom I was not comfortable using him. Mom wanted to still use him. Whatever. We ended up firing him because he sucked and he was trying to steal from me and now he took our houses and they've been on a standstill," Khloe said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.