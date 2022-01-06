'Khuda Haafiz' director Faruk Kabir joins AlHayah TV Network's talk show as guest

To him, the recognition for his work is something that pushes him to do better.

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Filmmaker Faruk Kabir, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming project, 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha', was recently invited by Egyptian TV channel AlHayah TV Network for a talk show.

The director discussed his journey & process as a filmmaker on the show. Talking about the same, Faruk said, "As a filmmaker and storyteller, there's nothing that excites me more than being recognised for my work. I am grateful for the love that the audience has been showering on me across the globe."

Faruk Kabir also met the Indian Ambassador in Cairo. For the unversed, the filmmaker shot crucial sequences of 'Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha' in Egypt, earlier this month.

The first instalment, 'Khuda Haafiz' of the franchise, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, turned out to be a hit in 2020 and its sequel is being touted as one of the most awaited releases of the year.

--IANS

aa/kr