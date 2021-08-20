Khushbu: Rajini sir joined us in our little chat session on Annaatthe sets!

In her recent interview with Vikatan, yesteryear leading actress Khushbu has revealed her experience in working with Superstar Rajinikanth after two decades in Annaatthe.

"I thought that he would've changed in all these years but he remains the same. During the shot break, Meena and I have our little chat. Rajini sir who doesn't go to his caravan after his shot came near us and asked to join him in our chat session", said Khushbu.