Khushbu, Siddharth, Nagarjuna, and Kangana react to Sam-Chay separation!

On Saturday, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have announced that their four years of relationship has come to an end. They formally announced their separation on social media. Many celebrities have reacted to this shocking separation. Among these reactions, netizens have trolled Siddharth for his unwarranted sly tweet against Samantha and called him classless.

People also trolled Kangana for needlessly plugging in Aamir Khan just because Naga Chaitanya had shared screen space with him in Lal Singh Chaddha.

Samantha's father-in-law and Naga Chaitanya's dad Nagarjuna showed his class with a neat statement and veteran actress Khushbu also asked people to respect Samantha and Chay's privacy. Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma supported divorce and blamed marriage after Sam and Chay's separation.

Khushbu

What happens between a couple,is between them. Nobody knows the actual reason why they part ways, except the two of them. What we can do as human is to respect their privacy n give them space to understand the situation more. Stop assuming, speculating n coming to conclusion

Siddharth

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours?

Nagarjuna

With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are both dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May God bless them both.

Kangana

Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man…. may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics… Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman… Divorce culture is growing like never before.

This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert… Has ruined many women and children’s lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt… so it all went smoothly… This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about.

Ram Gopal Varma

Most marriages don’t last more than even the no. of days they celebrate the event,and so real Sangeeth should happen at a DIVORCE event where all divorced men and women can sing and dance.MARRIAGES are made in HELL and DIVORCES are made in HEAVEN