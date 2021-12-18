Khushbu welcomes govt's move to raise legal age of marriage for women

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar has welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21.

On Sunday, the actress took to social media to register her thoughts on the issue.

She said, "As a mother, I welcome the decision of the government of India for the legal marriageable age of a girl as 21 not 18. A woman needs to be mentally strong, physically ready, financially independent and understand the responsibility of a wife and a mother before taking the plunge. (sic)"