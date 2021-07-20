Khushbu's Twitter account hacked? All tweets deleted!

Actress and politician Khushbu's Twitter account seems to be compromised. All her tweets are deleted and the miscreant has also changed her username to Briann. The profile pic and cover pic of the actress is also changed.
Khushbu is yet to react to the sudden deletion of tweets and the unexpected changes in her profile.
On the work front, Khushbu's next big release in Tamil is Annaatthe with Rajinikanth. She is also producing Sundar C's Aranmanai 3 with Arya, Andrea, Raashi Khanna, Kovai Sarala, Sampath, Nandhini, Manobala, Sakshi Aggarwal, and Yogi Babu
Khushbu recently contested in Thousand Lights Constituency but unfortunately lost the battle. She has been a star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu.