Khushi Shah to play lead role in first-ever Gujarati historical period drama 'Nayika Devi'

The film is about India's first female warrior named Nayika Devi who was a warrior queen in the 12th century. It is the tale of the Chalukya queen of Gujarat who not only ruled Patan for years but also overthrew the great Muhammad Ghori on the battlefield in 1178.

The multilingual actress shares how she was roped in for the role of Nayika Devi in the film.

Khushi told IANS: "Nayika Devi came as a surprise to me. The producer was looking for the right script to work and then they came across Nayika Devi. I loved the story when they narrated it. Then our producer gave me a surprise that I will be playing the lead role for the movie. I gave an audition and was done with a script reading test for the role. Looking at which the producer said I am the perfect match for this role considering my personality and I would give my best shot for this movie. That is how I landed up in 'Nayika Devi'."

Khushi's co-actor Chirag Jani portrays the role of her husband in the film. The film has an ensemble cast comprising Rahul Dev, Manoj Joshi, Binda Rawal, Jayesh More, Chetan Dahiya, Mamata Sonia, among others.

The shooting of the film hasn't started yet. However, the film's teaser was released in July.

The actress has been preparing for her role taking references from different Indian historical films. "I have my references from Hollywood, Marathi, and south cinema as well. I have watched 'Manikarnika' and 'Baahubali' many times. I have watched all action-packed movies of the south as well."

With an experience of 12 years, Khushi has predominantly appeared in Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, and south cinema. The latest movies to her credit are 'Affraa Taffri' and 'Nenapideya'.

Her ultimate dream is to work in Bollywood and she expects to get roles post her lead in 'Nayika Devi'.

"Everyone has a dream for Bollywood. Hoping I would receive offers from Bollywood post this movie and would surely come. Priyanka Chopra is my biggest inspiration in Bollywood. Also, I am a huge fan and follower of legendary actresses Sridevi and Rekha," signed off Khushi.

--IANS

eka/kr