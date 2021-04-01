Ki And Ka turns 5, Kareena and Arjun want a sequel

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) The Kareena Kapoor Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer "Ki And Ka" was released five years ago on this day. The actors took to social media on Thursday to recall working in the film. They felt the film should have a sequel.

For Kareena, "Ki and Ka" was a film after which she conceived her first child Taimur. "A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel... only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again... Arjun don't worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo. #5YearsOfKiAndKa," the actress wrote on Instagram.