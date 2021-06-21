Kiara Advani celebrates 2 years of 'Kabir Singh', reveals June is her lucky month

Having made her debut with 'Fugly' in 2014, Kiara stepped into Bollywood seven years ago. Over the years, she delivered spectacular performances in varied films carving a place for herself as one of the most promising and bankable actors.With 'Kabir Singh', Kiara delivered her biggest blockbuster turning into an overnight sensation, winning hearts all over. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.Commemorating the two-year anniversary of the romantic drama, Kiara took to her Instagram story and wrote, "June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing! #2YearsofKabirSingh."Sandeep Reddy Vanga had helmed 'Kabir Singh', which is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film 'Arjun Reddy' that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. 'Kabir Singh' had even crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.However, a section of the audience and critics condemned Shahid's role in the movie, saying it glorifies misogyny and toxic masculinity.Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of 'Shershaah', post which the actor will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and Shashank Khaitan's untitled next. (ANI)