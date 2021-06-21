Kiara Advani celebrates two years of 'Kabir Singh', calls June a special month

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) The Shahid Kapoor-starrer musical blockbuster "Kabir Singh" was released on this day in 2019 and the film's female lead Kiara Advani took to social media on Monday to share an Instagram Story marking the occasion.

"June will always be the most special month for me! To the film that changed our lives forever. Major Missing #2YearsofKabirSingh," she wrote.