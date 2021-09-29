Kiara Advani charges a bomb for Shankar film!

Fugly was Kiara Advani's debut film but she rose to fame with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and went on to do a couple of Telugu films including Ram Charan's Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu.
In the meanwhile, her Bollywood films including Kabir Singh and Good Newwz went on to become blockbusters.
As Kiara has now become a leading actress in Hindi, she is charging a bomb for the South films. Sources say that for Ram Charan's upcoming film with director Shankar, Kiara was paid a whopping five crores.
A couple of Tamil film producers were shocked by this exorbitant remuneration of Kiara and settled for known actresses from the South.