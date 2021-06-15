Kiara Advani flaunts action-packed avatar in latest video

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani flaunts an action-packed avatar in her Tuesday Instagram post.

In the video, Kiara performs a stunt under the guidance of her trainer. She twists and kicks the cap off the trainer's head.

"Hats off to him for trusting my kicks back with @mma.lalit after a year and a half," Kiara captioned her video.