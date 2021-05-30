  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Kiara Advani flaunts 'mermaid' skills in latest picture

Kiara Advani flaunts 'mermaid' skills in latest picture

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, May 30th, 2021, 17:21:26hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actress Kiara Advani channeled her inner mermaid spirit in a new picture she posted on Sunday on social media.

Kiara posted a throwback picture on Instagram. The image is taken underwater, where the actress is seen floating on her back dressed in a neon green bikini.

"You can't stop the waves but you can learn to swimA #Throwback," Kiara captioned the image.

Kiara was last seen on screen in "Indoo Ki Jawaani", which revolves around a dating application.

The actress has three films lined up over the next months -- "Shershaah" opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", and "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

--IANS

dc/sdr/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features