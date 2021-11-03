Kiara Advani hails Faye D'Souza's performance in 'One Mic Stand 2'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) The second season of 'One Mic Stand' brought influential figures like Chetan Bhagat, Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Faye D'Souza and Raftaar under one roof as they underwent a litmus test for their comic skills in front of a live audience.

The new season has got everyone hyped up across age groups and Kiara Advani is one person who has become a huge fan of the show. The actress, who is in love with the unique concept of the show, shared a video on Instagram where she lauded Faye D'Souza's performance in particular. She captioned the video, "The post captioned, "Gonna take Fayecation from work, and get myself a stand up gig!?? Watch @fayedsouza and many more favourites on #OneMicStandOnPrime @primevideoin"