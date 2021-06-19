Kiara Advani  in Ram Charan- Shankar's next!

But now, reports from the Telugu media circle tell us that Shankar and producer Dil Raju have confirmed Kiara Advani for the film.

Earlier, there were reports that Alia Bhatt will be romancing Ram Charan for the second time after their upcoming collaboration RRR.

Kiara Advani had earlier romanced Ram Charan in Vinaya Vidheya Rama and she had also acted in Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu.

Sources say that Shankar will begin this new film after coming out of the legal tussle with Lyca Productions regarding Indian 2.

Shankar also has the Hindi remake of Anniyan with Ranveer Singh in the pipeline. Despite signing two films, Shankar is still waiting to wrap up Indian 2 and put a full stop to the legal proceedings of Lyca Productions.